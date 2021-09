Cam Newton was somewhat surprisingly released by the New England Patriots earlier this week as Bill Belichick has found a new chosen one in Mac Jones. Newton, a former MVP who the organization thought enough of to give a try replacing the legendary Tom Brady, is now a man without a team. Which isn't crazy right now but will get increasingly more crazy as time passes because, for all his faults, he's capable of winning NFL games as a starter — still a rare commodity in an uneven NFL.