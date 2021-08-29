Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa prepare £15m bid for Liverpool's Curtis Jones

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa are ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a £15m bid for academy product Curtis Jones, who is struggling for minutes under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The 20-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance since bursting onto the scene on Merseyside, but he has fallen down the pecking order this year, despite the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder was left out of the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, leading to further questions over his future.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Academy#Anfield#Matchday#Chelsea#Sun#Arsenal#Smith#Watford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith hints going abroad to replace Terry

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he's close to replacing former assistant manager John Terry. The new coach likely to be in the dugout for Villa's match with Chelsea after the international break. Smith has seen his trusted lieutenants Terry and Richard O'Kelly depart this summer, the latter ending an...
Premier LeagueBBC

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins hasn't recovered from a knee injury, while Bertrand Traore faces several weeks out with a hamstring problem. Midfielders Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz could be involved, although the latter only recently returned from the Olympics and is unlikely to start. Newcastle are without Jonjo Shelvey,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Barrow

Aston Villa take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup later tonight and Dean Smith’s men will be looking to pick up a comfortable win away from home. Villa are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and they will be full of confidence.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Player Ratings: AFC Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

With Aston Villa in attendance, the prospect of facing a Premier League outfit allowed League 2 AFC Barrow to enjoy their record home attendance as over 4,000 fans (600 of them being Villans) witnessed the potential of a giant-killing, which was swiftly removed as the away side ran out competent winners.
Premier LeagueBBC

Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says striker Ollie Watkins, who has been nursing a bruised knee, will be fit to face his former side if he comes through training on Friday unscathed. This game comes too soon for Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson. Brentford boss Thomas Frank...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Aston Villa 'prepare £15million offer for Liverpool's Curtis Jones to test Jurgen Klopp's resolve' as young midfielder remains out of favour this season after being snubbed for two games

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is wanted by Aston Villa in a £15million deal, according to reports, as the youngster fails to make an impression at Anfield this season. The 20-year-old has yet to appear in a Reds shirt so far this season for a variety of reasons, but was left out of the matchday squad for Liverpool's home draw with Chelsea on Saturday.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni sparks Aston Villa fury

Aston Villa are facing an international battle with Argentina. The Daily Star says Argentina are set to completely ignore Villa's stance over the release of keeper Emi Martinez and £38m new signing Emiliano Buendia. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says as far as he's concerned the duo WILL play in...
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

A Manchester City player accused of rape “is not happy” to enter prison because he believed that he would “be taken to the VIP section”

French Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, was shocked at the prison conditions, after mistakenly believing that he would enter a VIP cell for celebrities and sports stars, informs The Sun. This Friday, Mandy was transported to the HMP Altcourse...
Premier LeagueRaleigh News & Observer

Ings stunner highlights Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Newcastle

Danny Ings scored with a stunning bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time to help Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday. Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute as Villa earned its first victory of the Premier League season while Newcastle slumped to consecutive losses. Ings has...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The quotes that show James Ward-Prowse never wanted Aston Villa move

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse put any speculation about his future to bed after signing a new five-year deal with the club on Thursday. Strong links to Aston Villa were consistent throughout this summer transfer window and it was expected that the Villans would make an offer in the final days of the window. However, any chance of a move this summer has been removed completely with the surprise announcement of a new contract.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Dean Smith urges Aston Villa to keep improving against Barrow

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will be hoping Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round trip to Barrow can be another step to getting his side to the top of their game. A Danny Ings bicycle kick and Anwar El Ghazi penalty saw Villa run out 2-0 winners over Newcastle on Saturday. That...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bertrand Traore injury blow for Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore is a fresh injury absentee for Aston Villa as they prepare to host Newcastle. The midfielder suffered a hamstring issue during the defeat at Watford and will not be back until after next month’s international break. Defender Matt Targett is still building up his fitness and had to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy