Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm, dry conditions in metro Atlanta as Gulf states brace for Hurricane Ida

By Asia Simone Burns
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall on Sunday, the metro Atlanta area will have warm, dry weather for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be partly cloudy in Atlanta, with temperatures topping out about 90 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologists. The area will stay dry throughout the day, with no chance of rainfall, Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Metro Atlanta#Gulf States#Extreme Weather#Channel 2 Action News#Explorehurricane Ida#Louisiana Strike#Nhc#The Associated Press#The Atlanta Braves#The San Francisco Giants#Perimeter#News 95 5#Wsb#Ajcwsbtraffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
EducationPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern states have variety of methods for dealing with public, private schools

The GHSA will decide next month how to classify private schools, possibly having them compete in their own state playoffs starting in 2022-23. They already do that in Class A. If that happens, the GHSA will become the fourth state high school association in the South to separate public and private schools for all championships. Louisiana, Tennessee and Virginia already do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy