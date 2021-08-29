SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm, dry conditions in metro Atlanta as Gulf states brace for Hurricane Ida
While the Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall on Sunday, the metro Atlanta area will have warm, dry weather for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be partly cloudy in Atlanta, with temperatures topping out about 90 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologists. The area will stay dry throughout the day, with no chance of rainfall, Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.www.ajc.com
