Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West Finally Releases 'Donda' Album

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five weeks, four official public listening sessions and millions of words of speculation from the media, Kanye West finally released his “Donda” album to streaming services on Sunday morning. It is unclear when the album was actually posted, but a press release from West’s label, Def Jam, arrived at around 8:15 a.m. ET. The album’s arrival time coincides thematically with West’s church-like “Sunday Service” performances from recent years.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Pusha T
Person
Gesaffelstein
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Young Thug
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanye West Finally#Sunday Service#Canadian#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
MusicSFGate

Watch Kanye West's Dramatic Music Video for 'Come to Life'

Kanye West has dropped a music video for his Donda cut “Come to Life.” The clip was filmed during the rapper’s August 26th listening event streamed on Apple Music, which saw West appearing to set himself on fire. Kim Kardashian also shows in the video, dressed in a wedding gown....
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Arrives, With Guests Including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Young Thug, More

After months of speculation, delays and heart-shaped haircuts — and a surprisingly tight lid on the content — Drake’s new studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” has finally arrived… an hour behind its expected release time, coming in at 1 a.m. ET instead of midnight. For an album he first promised would come out a year ago, what’s 60 extra minutes? His guest list for the project includes Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Yebba, Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign. John Lennon and Paul McCartney are credited as co-writers on the opening track,...
Houston, TXtheboxhouston.com

Drake Teases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Feature List With Billboard Campaign

Drake isn’t playing when it comes to promoting Certified Lover Boy. On Wednesday (September 1), digital billboards began popping up in cities across the country with Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Memphis and even Houston. Journalist and TIDAL chief content editor Elliott Wilson began sharing screenshots of the billboards, leading to mass speculation on who would be on the project. Wilson was also the insider who confirmed the cover art for CLB was indeed the multiple emojis of pregnant women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy