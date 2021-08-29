Victim dies from injuries after shooting Saturday near 30th and Olive Street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City died overnight, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. Officers responded just after 7:15 Saturday night to the area of 33rd and Wabash on the report of gunshots. As officers were investigating the area a second call came out of a reported shooting in the area of E. 31st Street and Olive Avenue.fox4kc.com
