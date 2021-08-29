Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Victim dies from injuries after shooting Saturday near 30th and Olive Street in Kansas City

By Brian Dulle
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City died overnight, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. Officers responded just after 7:15 Saturday night to the area of 33rd and Wabash on the report of gunshots. As officers were investigating the area a second call came out of a reported shooting in the area of E. 31st Street and Olive Avenue.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy