Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ida's arrival

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana's largest hospital system, Ochsner Health, has equipped its hospitals with power generators and boilers to ensure the availability of hot water and power in preparation for Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Ochsner Health#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana, MODaily Gate City

Personal levee no match for Hurricane Ida

A Louisiana crabber thought his personal levee around his home might spare him from rising storm waters, but Hurricane Ida proved to be too much for it. (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a86916e7395348dfb6c70caa23f396f9.
Louisiana, MODaily Gate City

Homeless couple rides out hurricane under bridge

Homeless couple rode out Hurricane Ida in a tent under a Louisiana bridge; they had few other options and couldn't afford to get out of Ida's path. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a3ec577b5b9f4792aa6c1424c1912c22.
Louisiana, MODaily Gate City

State officials investigate nursing home deaths

Louisiana officials announced an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of the severe weather. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dfca5fc2e33a48a9891c7074a0184b42.
Louisiana StateDaily Gate City

Louisiana resident cleans up levee after Ida

A Louisiana man who built a levee around his home after Hurricane Katrina thought he was winning the battle against Hurricane Ida. But water poured in as storm winds bore down on the earthen berm. Now, Roy Comardelle is cleaning up a muddy mess. (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking...
Environmentshorelinemedia.net

Cleanup continues in Hurricane Ida's wake

In LaPlace, Louisiana, few structures were left untouched by Hurricane Ida. Roofs were ripped loose and siding torn to shreds by the high storm winds.As the cleanup continues, many are just grateful to have their lives. (Aug. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Louisiana StateDaily Gate City

A Louisiana parish reeling from Ida's aftermath

Since Hurricane Ida, life in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is a mix of frustration and a little adventure. Cowboys are wrangling loose cattle on a highway and residents are navigating gator-infested floodwaters to get home. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Idaho StateDaily Gate City

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in virus surge

At Saint Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, intensive care unit beds are full of unvaccinated coronavirus patients, putting strain on medical workers and the healthcare system. (September 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f7e88770101b4f44969ec3dd9f28302e.
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

Delaware prepares for Ida's remants to arrive

After hammering Louisiana, Ida will make its presence felt in the First State. While Delaware won’t get hit hard like Louisiana did, it can still be a dangerous storm here. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carr the state might have to deal with tornadoes and heavy rain. "The...
EnvironmentDaily Gate City

Ida's aftermath leaves Philadelphia flooded

The remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated large swaths of the northeastern U.S. with historic and unanticipated fury Wednesday night, killing at least 14 people in flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
New Orleans, LADaily Gate City

Hurricane-hit city coping 'the New Orleans way'

Neighbors in New Orleans are helping each other in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida that left a vast trail of devastation and left more than a million without power. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
HealthDaily Gate City

Fauci: Americans 'likely' need 3rd dose of shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is “likely” Americans will need to get a third dose of vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b5bf50f90e6b4fd084b7a375d320a8e3.
Posted by
MIX 108

Old Farmer’s Almanac: Brace For Longest, Coldest Winter In Years

This wasn't exactly what we were hoping for but in a year like 2021, we would expect nothing less. The Old Farmer's Almanac says to brace for the coldest and longest winter in years. The Old Farmer's Almanac recently released their predictions for the 2021 - 2022 winter season and...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Family RelationshipsCNBC

This family left the U.S. and now lives on a Caribbean island: 'We have no regrets' about moving abroad

In 2016, when my husband and I told our family and friends that we were selling our home and cars and moving our family to Mexico, they immediately told us we'd regret it. They even brought up stats on the dangers of living abroad, ranging from cartel violence to healthcare problems. But we didn't let that stop us from doing something that we knew was necessary for our growth as a family.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy