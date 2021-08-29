Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Boris Johnson Praises Those Who Served in Afghanistan: 'You Should Feel Immense Pride'

By Xander Landen
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday thanked current U.K. soldiers and veterans for their service in Afghanistan over the last two decades, as the last of them left the war-torn country.

Johnson posted a letter to Twitter addressed to the "Armed Forces Community," and said those who served in Afghanistan should "feel immense pride." He added has been "lost in admiration for the heroic efforts of everyone engaged in Op PITTING," the country's military operation to evacuate British nationals, and Afghans from the country.

"There has been nothing like it in speed and scale, certainly in my lifetime," Johnson wrote.

On Saturday, the last flight carrying British troops and diplomats left the Kabul airport, The Guardian reported .

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, the British ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said that nearly 15,000 British nationals, Afghan staff and "others at risk" have been evacuated since the operation began on August 13.

Bristow said about 1,000 military, diplomatic and civilian personnel have been working on Operation PITTING in Kabul. U.S. troops continue to evacuate Americans and Afghans in the days after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MInJi_0bgMnK0T00

The British military first entered Afghanistan 20 years ago, in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

"Our purpose in Afghanistan was simple—to protect the United Kingdom from harm—and you succeeded in that central mission. In the last 20 years, not a single terrorist attack has been launched from Afghan soil against the UK or any other Western country," the prime minister wrote.

Johnson said the troops' efforts also aided "the people of one of the poorest countries in the world."

"Your achievements can be seen in the homes that have electricity for the first time, the fields that were once strewn with landmines but are now safe for cultivation, and in the schools where 3.6 million girls are gaining an education," the prime minister stated.

Johnson also said that "the events of recent weeks will have been hard for the Armed Forces community to watch unfold."

Two British nationals as well as the child of another British national, were killed in in the attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday, according to the BBC .

The attack also killed 13 U.S. who officials identified on Saturday, and dozens of Afghans.

"Over the last two decades, many thousands of you dedicated years of your lives to service in Afghanistan, often in the most arduous conditions," Johnson said.

"In particular, I realise that this will be an especially difficult time for the friends and loved ones of the 457 service personnel who laid down their lives," he added.

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
58K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Bristow
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Veteran#British#Afghans#Operation Pitting#Americans#Western#Armed Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
WorldBBC

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy