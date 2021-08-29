Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 15:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. .All river forecasts a based on current rainfall and take into account the next 48 hours of expected rainfall from Hurricane Ida. These forecasts may change based on the actual about of rain that falls. Please closely monitor the forecast for updates. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Major flooding is forecast. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * From this evening to Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water on East Boston Street and on LA Hwy 21 east of the river will make driving hazardous. Low-lying areas near the Bogue Falaya and Abita Rivers will flood.