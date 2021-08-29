Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Tornado Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Western Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 841 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ensley, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Gonzalez around 850 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

