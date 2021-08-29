Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You have never heard of the most successful movie 2021 to date – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou always hear a lot about the biggest blockbusters of the years. But especially internationally there are some films about which, despite their immense success, very little is known. This year, a Chinese film was so successful that it completely overshadowed popular cinema hits. Even Fast And Furious 9 with mega-star Vin Diesel has now been overtaken by this candidate. We’ll tell you which film it is in this article.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Classic Thriller Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

6. The Long Good Friday (1979) “The Long Good Friday” features Bob Hoskins in a breakout role starring as Harold Shand, the boss and patriarch of a criminal empire intent on ushering London into the “new London” of transatlantic commerce and global prestige. Yet, on the eve of the biggest deal of Shand’s life, an unknown foe — who kills three of his men and blows up his pub — threatens to destroy his criminal empire. As he attempts to suss out the mystery adversary, Shand must control his baser, violent instincts and maintain his business-minded persona. As Shand, Hoskins is both menacing and charming, evoking both sheer terror from those he suspects of crossing him and sympathy from the audience. While the film spans intense scenes of mob interrogation and has all of the requisite elements of a thriller, it is also a character study of Shand. Helen Mirren plays Victoria, the level-headed, tough-love moll who can bring Shand back to civility from a violent rage.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Awesome Foreign Superhero Movies You Have To See

Marvelous Videos presents eight foreign superhero movies worth checking out…. Superheroes are best associated with western audiences: after all, the vast majority of the great comic book companies emerged in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and France. However, though names like Marvel, DC, and 2000 AD are recognizable...
Movies247tempo.com

50 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen

Films such as “Casablanca” and “The Godfather,” considered among the best movies of all time, succeeded in appealing to both critics and audiences. These well-received motion pictures have been widely viewed in theaters and praised since they were first released. There are, however, some movies highly regarded by critics and...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants An Entire Riddick Universe

If Vin Diesel attaches himself to a project, you can bet your ass that cinema’s number one proponent of family will have his eyes on a franchise. The chrome-domed action star is no stranger to sequels, spinoffs and multimedia properties, and it’s an approach that’s served him incredibly well over the last two decades.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

Netflix has dated its fall schedule of film releases, narrative and documentary. The service that promised a new movie each week has a whopping 43 films coming in the final four months of 2021. That is twice the volume of releases most film studios would dream of releasing in a busy calendar year. Can a studio generate that many movies and have most of them be any good? It will be a test of Netflix’s high volume plan, niche and targeted fare sprinkled with big star vehicles including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan...
MoviesPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Vin Diesel May Have Revealed the Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Fast & Furious is (supposedly) nearing the end of the road, with the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11. (Some sites describe them as one big two-part movie, like the final Harry Potters, but c’mon; a big two-part movie is really just two movies, let’s not pretend it’s not.) The films will be directed by Justin Lin and star the usual assortment of hot-rodding heroes, led by Vin Diesel, the franchise’s stalwart lead from the beginning. Production is set to begin in a few months.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Did Vin Diesel Sneakily Drop Next Fast & Furious Movie’s Title by Shaving It Into Son’s Head?

Vin Diesel might’ve sneaked in a clue about the Fast & Furious movie franchise in an otherwise innocuous Instagram post. Diesel might’ve used little Vin Diesel to tip off the title of the next Fast & Furious movie. More specifically, Diesel could’ve used young Vincent Sinclair’s hair for the hint. In the photo, the young boy had FX shaved into the side of his head. X is the Roman numeral version of 10. The last Fast & Furious movie was F9: The Fast Saga. It was distributed by Universal Pictures.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Movieshypebeast.com

Universal Studios Reveals 'Fast & Furious 10' Release Date

Fast & Furious 10 is set to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023. In a recent interview with Comicbook, Vin Diesel revealed details regarding the next Fast & Furious franchise film. Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious 3 through 6 will be returning for the series’ penultimate film....
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paw Patrol: The Movie Cast: Where You’ve Seen And Heard The Actors Before

If you are like any number of parents who have found themselves watching Paw Patrol: The Movie in theaters or on Paramount+ since it was released, you are probably wondering where you’ve seen, or at least heard the voice actors before. While some of the voices — Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and even Jimmy Kimmel — may sound familiar, other members of the Paw Patrol: The Movie voice cast probably have you scratching your head trying to figuring out why they sound so familiar. Well, freak out no more (at least not that much), as we have put together a quick yet comprehensive guide of the full cast and why you think you’ve heard their voices before.
Moviescodelist.biz

New Hollywood star takes on Iron Man role in Marvel animation series · KINO.de

After “Avengers: Endgame” Iron Man appears in an upcoming animated series, but the popular Marvel character is not voiced by Robert Downey Jr. – Warning: Spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” will follow! – After the brilliant ending of “Avengers: Endgame” fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had to be brave....
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.

Comments / 0

Community Policy