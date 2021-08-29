You have never heard of the most successful movie 2021 to date – News 2021

If you are like any number of parents who have found themselves watching Paw Patrol: The Movie in theaters or on Paramount+ since it was released, you are probably wondering where you’ve seen, or at least heard the voice actors before. While some of the voices — Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and even Jimmy Kimmel — may sound familiar, other members of the Paw Patrol: The Movie voice cast probably have you scratching your head trying to figuring out why they sound so familiar. Well, freak out no more (at least not that much), as we have put together a quick yet comprehensive guide of the full cast and why you think you’ve heard their voices before.