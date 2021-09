“Father, Son, and House of Gucci”: Has Lady Gaga ever uttered more iconic words?. The star-studded trailer for Ridley Scott‘s “House of Gucci,” in theaters November 24, promises plenty of greed, deception, and of course, murder. But audiences were also left to unravel the real-life mystery surrounding the fashionable family. The film already is being eyed for awards season buzz as Adam Driver and Gaga seem to be a match made in Academy Award heaven coming off respective critically acclaimed films “Marriage Story” and “A Star Is Born,” and coupled with performances by an unrecognizable Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons, all Oscar winners. Golden Globe award-winning star Salma Hayek rounds out the cast, alongside Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney.