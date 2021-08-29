Karlovy Vary Film Festival with prize for Ethan Hawke – dpa

I have long admired Ethan Hawke but I was suddenly aware of the fact that he wasn’t in a lot of comedies, and that he as an actor didn’t have a long history of making me laugh. My colleague Will Tizard for Variety had asked him at this roundtable about the preparation he undertook before playing John Brown for the mini-series “The Good Lord Bird” and he mentioned going to his grave, picking up his straight razor, holding his gun, seeing where he lived. I found it interesting but my mind wandered to a scene in that series where his ward and audience surrogate Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) has finally had enough of Hawke-as-Brown’s lunacy and will be getting off the merry-go-ground. Onion later drifts into the church where Brown is speaking and Hawke plays him as comically depressed, barely able to get the syllables out, and there’s this cartoon elasticity to the performance that makes his sadness so charming and his inevitable bounce back so gratifying. Even when they gun him down you get the feeling he’s still out there, like some righteous avenging version of Sylvester The Cat. It’s a beautiful performance and it happened 35 years into his career. It’s like he’s just getting started.