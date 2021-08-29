Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units again over 1000

The number of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care units nationwide rose to over 1000 for the first time in the fourth Corona wave. In the DIVI Register daily report on Sunday, 1008 Covid 19 patients were reported in intensive care, 485 of whom had to be ventilated. Most recently, a value of over 1000 was recorded in the daily report from June 18 (1011). The low before the fourth wave flared up was 354 in the July 22 report, and occupancy has been increasing again since then.