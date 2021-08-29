Cancel
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Islamic Society of Central Jersey is collecting supplies for Afghan refugees today

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 5 days ago
The Islamic Society of Central Jersey will hold an Afghan Refugee Donation Drive from noon to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 29, in front of Mod 1, 4145 Route 1, South Brunswick. To support the refugees who arrived at Fort Dix, money, hijabs, scarves, kufi, tasbeeh, miswaak, prayer rugs, abayas, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, feminine hygiene products, socks, undergarments, hairbrush and comb, soap, shower supplies, toothpaste and bath towels.

centraljersey.com

