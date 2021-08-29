Dear Doctor: Do puzzles, Sudoku help with ‘senior moments’?

Dear Dr. Roach • How do you choose your own doctors? The old advice to interview doctors can't be done within insurance constraints. I am an old Hispanic woman with a low income. I have Ph.D. in cell biology from a widely respected university, but I am treated just as I witnessed my own mother treated: My words don't enter the doctors' ears. I get smiles, nods and answers that do not apply. When I read my online notes, it is clear my concerns were not heard. I've had good care when I lived in an area with many immigrant doctors, but now I live in a state that doesn't attract immigrant doctors. What should I look for when scrolling through the lists of doctors my HMO offers? — S.P.