Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

By Geoffrey A. Fowler
SFGate
 5 days ago

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you're not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it's not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Privacy#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Settings#Disconnect#Jumbo Privacy#Starting#Iphone#Track#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain soldier’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
InternetArs Technica

WhatsApp fined $267M for not telling users how it shared data with Facebook

WhatsApp has been fined €225 million for breaking the EU’s data privacy law by not telling its users how it was sharing their data with its parent company Facebook. In one of the biggest fines relating to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Irish data regulator applied a penalty more than four times the level it had initially proposed for the messaging service after coming under pressure from other European countries.
InternetThe Windows Club

How to Block someone on Google Drive

We can finally block people on Google Drive. You read it right. I was so relieved to see this announcement from Google on my Drive page. Google has rolled out a new feature wherein we can block people on Google Drive and they won’t be able to share any unwanted files on our Drive anymore.
Internettechviral.net

How to Use Soundmojis on Facebook Messenger

If you are someone who tends to use stickers and GIFs a lot while chatting with someone in Facebook Messenger, you would love the new feature. Recently, Facebook introduced a new feature to its Messenger app that’s known as ‘Soundmojis.’. SoundMoji is basically a set of emojis with sounds. We...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to block a Gmail contact

Everyone receives many emails a day. These have supplied the letters in a very short time, which has saved paper and especially time. In addition to this, the tools allow you to add new contacts and that these are activated automatically every time you write them, but there may be a specific one that you do not want to know anything about. If this is the case, we will tell you how you can block a user in Gmail.
Internetasapland.com

Rename of Instagram and Whatsapp by Facebook

Soon you will see Owner Facebook name with Instagram and Whatsapp. Recently, Facebook has decided to rename the social media giants Instagram and Whatsapp. Those who are using Instagram and Facebook, Some of them still not know that Facebook has bought Instagram and Whatsapp. They are actually a sub-brands of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. But there is a good thing after the trade is the Facebook is did not interfere in Instagram and Whatsapp. They are making independent operations to operate Whatsapp and Instagram.
Internetsiliconangle.com

WhatsApp fined $267M for breaching GDPR privacy rules

Ireland’s privacy regulator today issued a fine of 225 million euros, or about $267 million, to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp unit for failing to provide users with sufficient information on how it collects and processes their data. Officials have also ordered WhatsApp to take steps to more transparently disclose its data...
InternetFOXBusiness

Library of Congress bomb suspect blocked on Facebook after livestreaming for hours

Facebook confirmed Wednesday that it has blocked accounts belonging to the Library of Congress bomb suspect after the man purportedly livestreamed on the platform. "We are in contact with law enforcement and have removed the suspect's videos and profile from Facebook and Instagram," Facebook said in a statement. "Our teams are working to identify, remove, and block any other instances of the suspect’s videos which do not condemn, neutrally discuss the incident or provide neutral news coverage of the issue."
Internetentrepreneurstime.com

How to create a better Facebook Ad?

An attractive and engaging Facebook ad is the result of a combination of effective strategies. No advertisement can be declared to be perfect as some ads work better than others due to various reasons. The competition in the Facebook ad market is becoming intense. More and more people are realizing the power of this social media giant and hope to utilize the platform to advertise their products and services.
InternetPhone Arena

You may soon be able to call your friends directly from the Facebook app

Facebook has been aiming to integrate communication between its social media app suite for a while now, starting last September, when it enabled both Messenger and Instagram users to send direct messages, search for accounts, and place calls—all without ever leaving their preferred respective platform. It seems the tech giant...
Behind Viral VideosBusiness Insider

How to block or unblock someone on TikTok

You can block users on TikTok by visiting their profile, and unblock them later through the app's Privacy menu. When you block someone on TikTok, you won't be able to see their videos or profile. Blocking or unblocking a TikTok user won't send them any sort of notification. Visit Insider's...
InternetEntrepreneur

How I Grew My Facebook Group to 4,000 Members in a Year (and You Can Too)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Facebook groups are some of the most beautiful communities. Nearly 1.5 billion people are using them every month. They’re also a great space to build brand awareness, share exclusive offers and events, and create lasting relationships with your audience. The best part is how simple they are to grow and monetize.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Learn how to remove the green circle from Facebook so that no one sees you online – MRT

LOOK: How to put subtitles on the videos that appear on Facebook. Log in to Facebook from a PC or laptop. In the contacts section located on the right side, three horizontal dots will appear (…). Press them and more options will be displayed, find and click on the one that says ‘Deactivate Active status’. A mini window will open where you can deactivate ‘All contacts’, ‘All contacts except’ (you add who you do not want) and ‘Only some’, similar to the previous one. Choose the one you like and finally click on ‘OK’ to save the changes.
InternetBusiness Insider

How to unlink your Instagram accounts from Facebook or each other

To unlink two Instagram accounts, you'll need to remove one in the "Login Info" menu. If you want to unlink your Instagram account from Facebook, you'll instead use the "Accounts Center" menu. You'll need to be using the Instagram mobile app to unlink your accounts. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
InternetTelegraph

How your Facebook profile is leaving you exposed to scams

Fraudsters use many subversive methods to collect information and impersonate targets, but many social media users have unknowingly handed scammers all the data they need to defraud them. Victims often consider themselves unlucky if they have been taken in by a canny criminal who persuades them that they are calling...
Worldinforisktoday.com

Facebook's WhatsApp Hit With $266 Million GDPR Fine

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has fined WhatsApp 225 million euros ($266 million) after finding that it violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation by failing to disclose to users how their data was being shared with parent company Facebook. In addition to the fine, the 266-page decision by the DPC,...
Cell Phonessnntv.com

How to Stop Your Favorite Apps from Tracking You

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-stop-your-favorite-apps-from-tracking-you Whether you realize it or not, every app and website you’re browsing is tracking you in some way – and it goes way beyond your location. Your online activity and browsing patterns are fundamental to large tech companies. Think about it; social media platforms are free for a reason! Maybe you got addicted to TikTok during the pandemic, or perhaps you recently bought a Peloton to up your at-home workout game. Either way, regardless of the entertainment or benefits these smart devices give you, they’re still going to track you. Not only is your personal information valuable for marketers to send you targeted ads, but the sharing of this information can put you in a vulnerable position to cyber attacks.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to block a website in Chrome

There are lots of reasons why it's useful to know how to block a website in Chrome. Perhaps you often find yourself distracted from work by Facebook and Twitter, or you're trying to resist a purchase on Amazon or Best Buy. There may even be a site that you sometimes stumble across but don't like, because of offensive or poor quality content, and want to avoid visiting in future.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Little Apple Post

FTC: 'Stalkerware app' maker ordered to delete secretly stolen user data

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business over allegations that the stalkerware app company secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack. The company’s apps sold real-time access to their secret surveillance, allowing stalkers and domestic abusers to stealthily track the potential targets of their violence. SpyFone’s lack of basic security also exposed device owners to hackers, identity thieves, and other cyber threats. In addition to imposing the surveillance-business ban, the FTC’s order requires SpyFone to delete the illegally harvested information and notify device owners that the app had been secretly installed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy