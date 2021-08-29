Will MATIC and Chainlink falter on their way to all-time-highs, because of this
Almost two years ago, in June 2019, the Matic Network integrated with Chainlink to enable decentralized oracles on its Layer 2 sidechain network. At that time, this development brought decent gains for both alts. Chainlink rallied almost 250% in June 2019, around the time of the announcement, while MATIC saw nearly 50% gains. It is known that the collaboration and integrations bring a lot of traction to projects in general.ambcrypto.com
