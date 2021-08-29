Will MATIC and Chainlink falter on their way to all-time-highs, because of this

ADA/USD, as of this writing, is near the 2.800000 vicinity as it hovers within sight of its record high prices which were touched on the 23rd of August near the 2.970000 ratio. Cardano is now the third highest-rated cryptocurrency regarding market capitalization and it has been added to the Coinbase exchange which has likely caused improved visibility. ADA/USD has consolidated the past few days of trading like many of the major cryptocurrencies, but its ability to swim within record values is a difference maker.