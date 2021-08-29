Detroit centers, churches open as sites for vaccine boosters

Some community centers and churches in Detroit will be used as sites for immunocompromised residents seeking a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Mike Duggan says that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as boosters at 10 locations for walk-ins or people scheduling appointments.

About 2,000 residents already have received third doses at the city's downtown convention center which will remain one of the vaccination sites. Third doses will be available starting Sept. 20 for all fully vaccinated Detroit residents. More than 53,700 cases of the virus have been reported in Detroit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,300 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

