US Woman Won’t Leave Kabul Without Her Staff and Rescue Animals

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, an American in Kabul, is refusing to leave Afghanistan until her staff and rescue animals can safely leave as well. Maxwell-Jones founded the Kabul animal rescue in 2018 to soldiers bring cats and dogs back home after their term in Afghanistan. She is racing to find a way to evacuate her 128 rescue staff, including their families. As well as 250 animals or more. The rescue has received $700,000 in donations, however, it is still unclear as to how Maxwell-Jones is going to get her staff and rescue animals out.