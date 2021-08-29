COVID off to a strong start at the University of Arkansas

Heavy music in Arkansas has come a long way, baby. From progressive metal to anti-fascist hardcore to sludge and stoner doom, the Natural State’s carved out a name for itself in the world. Unlike Arkansas figures in other genres — Justin Moore, Bankroll Freddie — the state’s major metal players tend not to garner as much attention in their own backyards as they do elsewhere, despite rigorous international touring schedules and fiercely devoted fanbases in far-flung places. We get it; metal, diverse as it is, is not everyone’s cup of tea. But for those who love it, Arkansas has become an epicenter of creativity, if an undersung one. We brought together two of the state’s chief movers — Stan Liszewski of Terminal Nation and Brett Campbell of Pallbearer — and asked them to interview each other ahead of their respective appearances at the Mutants of the Monster Festival, a three-day heavy music fest held at Vino’s and the historic Dreamland Ballroom. Here’s that conversation, abbreviated slightly for clarity.