Fayetteville, AR

COVID off to a strong start at the University of Arkansas

By Max Brantley
Posted by 
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s a report from the Arkansas Traveler on the first four days of school at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Positive cases match highs during a January surge and on lower testing. During the reporting period of Wednesday-Thursday, there were 55 new positive cases, including 29 self-reported positives, bringing total...

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

Related
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today: Deaths top 7,000 in Arkansas

A deadly milestone marks today’s daily report on the pandemic in Arkansas. The governor commented:. Today we have reached another grave milestone. COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 7,000 Arkansans. My heart goes out to every family & friend who has lost a loved one to this virus, and it’s a somber reminder that we must all fight this virus together to save lives.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Heavy hitters: A Q&A with Brett Campbell of Pallbearer and Stan Liszewski of Terminal Nation

Heavy music in Arkansas has come a long way, baby. From progressive metal to anti-fascist hardcore to sludge and stoner doom, the Natural State’s carved out a name for itself in the world. Unlike Arkansas figures in other genres — Justin Moore, Bankroll Freddie — the state’s major metal players tend not to garner as much attention in their own backyards as they do elsewhere, despite rigorous international touring schedules and fiercely devoted fanbases in far-flung places. We get it; metal, diverse as it is, is not everyone’s cup of tea. But for those who love it, Arkansas has become an epicenter of creativity, if an undersung one. We brought together two of the state’s chief movers — Stan Liszewski of Terminal Nation and Brett Campbell of Pallbearer — and asked them to interview each other ahead of their respective appearances at the Mutants of the Monster Festival, a three-day heavy music fest held at Vino’s and the historic Dreamland Ballroom. Here’s that conversation, abbreviated slightly for clarity.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Greg Henderson to run for Little Rock mayor

Greg Henderson, founder of Rock City Eats and the marketing firm Rock City Interactive, has announced he’s running for Little Rock mayor in 2022. Henderson ran in 2020 against long tenured At-Large Director Joan Adcock for Little Rock Board of Directors. He got 28% of the vote, second to Adcock’s 46% (a third candidate, Sheridan Richards, got 26%). It only takes a plurality to win a city board election.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Central Arkansas population lags. Maybe freeways don’t create growth after all

The Democrat-Gazette today featured Metroplan Director Tab Townsell’s lament at a recent board meeting of the regional planning agency that growth in Central Arkansas dropped in the last decade, with the 6.9 percent population growth (less than half the increase in the previous decade) of the six counties attributed to natural growth (more births than deaths) rather than migration of new residents.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

U.S. Education Department moves against states that prohibit school mask mandates

Thanks to assorted lawyers and no thanks to Trent Garner and other Arkansas Republicans including the governor, Arkansas is not on this list reported by AP:. The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Danyelle Musselman, an eloquent advocate for racial equity in Fayetteville schools

Lots of people are on the Muss Bus for Eric Musselman’s work as Razorback basketball coach. Another good reason might be his family co-pilot, wife Danyelle Musselman. Her moving account of experiences growing up as a Black person and the need to be sensitive to racial issues has drawn deserved attention. PS: She also endorsed the district’s adoption of a mask rule during the pandemic.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

All for COVID stand up and holler

Last night’s Bryant-Benton football game at War Memorial Stadium prompted the Tweet from Tom Mars, the lawyer who’s fighting in court to kill the state anti-mask-mandate law. Yes, outdoors are said to be safer for the maskless as far as risk for transmission of COVID-19. But some CDC guidance might...
Posted by
Arkansas Times

UPDATE: The COVID numbers and the open line

I don’t have the formal daily summary, but here are the daily changes in major categories according to the Department of Health’s dashboard on COVID-19. Active cases: 24,697, compared with 24,228 yesterday. Deaths: 18, for a total of 6,854. Hospitalizations: 1,272, compared with 1,324 yesterday. ICU: 524, up from 507.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

UPDATE: Fayetteville biker event postponed again

This follows a plea from a local hospital not told the popular event late in September. Early reports indicate the Sturgis, S.D., biker rally this year may have again been a super spreader event. No word yet from the sponsoring organization. It has generally used Dickson Street. This year, it...
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Notes from a mad mom: The Cabot mask controversy

Melissa “Missy” Bosch, the leader of mask resistance in the Cabot School District has put up quite a struggle (unsuccessful so far) and her efforts led me to make an FOI request for her communications with the district. They are interesting. Here’s the full record. It’s a window into efforts...
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Joey King resigns as president of Lyon College

As many had predicted, Joey King resigned today as president of Lyon College following a community furor over comments he made in a Chronicle of Higher Education article about white supremacists in Arkansas and a Donald Trump rally. King insisted he was misquoted about the rally. He said he imposed...
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Darkansas cognitive dissonance II: Vaccinations

Another striking example of the gap between Arkansas political leaders and reality:. And meanwhile, back at the Arkansas legislature, such giants as Sens. Kim Hammer and Terry Rice are raising a riot about the possibility that people who refuse to work at businesses with vaccination requirements might not get unemployment benefits.

