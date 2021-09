Gail’s Pumpkin Patch, 1709 2000th, in Beason, IL will be opening for their 16th season, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The pumpkin patch will be open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will be closed on Tuesday. The final day of the season is October 31, 2021. The patch has lots of outdoor space and family fun.