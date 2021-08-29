Gulfstream Park Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: CYNERGY’S STAR. The first running of the Timonium Juvenile was held on Sunday, as six three-year-olds traveled 6 1/2 furlongs on the Timonium bullring. The winner was 6-1 Cynergy’s Star, for trainer Kenneth Cox and jockey Jevian Toledo. He rated off the leaders early, then moved to engage with Up for the Chance as they moved up the backstretch. Despite lugging in in the stretch, Cynergy’s Star worked his way by Up for the Chance, and won by two lengths. This Maryland-bred broke his maiden at Pimlico on August 14, and maintained his good form with this win to push his earnings past $100,000. He’s owned by Bonuccelli Racing.