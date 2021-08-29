CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

UPDATE: Police say death in East El Paso assault not result of a homicide

By Patricia L. Garcia
El Paso News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department says a 24-year-old male died after an assault was reported at an East El Paso residence on Sunday morning. The man’s death is not the result of a homicide, investigators say. Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Amstater. Police found a man had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Ktsm#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to require all federal employees and government contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. In July, Biden said federal workers had to get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy