UPDATE: Police say death in East El Paso assault not result of a homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department says a 24-year-old male died after an assault was reported at an East El Paso residence on Sunday morning. The man’s death is not the result of a homicide, investigators say. Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Amstater. Police found a man had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.www.ktsm.com
Comments / 0