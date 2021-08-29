Cancel
Dayton, OH

FOA Rally 4 Recovery held today in Dayton

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Family of Addicts Rally Hundreds and hundreds of people gathered Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton for a Families of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery. (JOEY BRYANT / STAFF)

DAYTON — The 8th annual FOA Families of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery will be held Sunday Aug. 29 at Courthhouse Square in downtown Dayton.

The event will include 50 resource tables with information on treatment, recovery, and related support services according to a news release from the FOA.

According to event organizers there will be music by DJ Chuck, speakers, food trucks, raffle drawing, balloon launch, hope and memory canvas signing, and more.

This free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

