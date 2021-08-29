Cancel
Middle East

Explosion heard near Kabul airport -witnesses

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – An explosion was heard near Kabul airport, witnesses said on Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties. Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in...

wkzo.com

Middle East
Accidents
CBS News

"She died on my hands": Witness describes his attempt to rescue a baby girl after the Kabul airport explosion

A large crowd of people were gathered near the main airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, hoping to evacuate, when at least two explosions rocked the area Thursday, resulting in a "number of U.S. and civilian casualties," the Pentagon said. In an interview on CBSN, an Afghan interpreter who was there when the first blast went off described the chaotic aftermath as he attempted to save a baby girl who was caught in the explosion.
Accidents
The Independent

‘Today I saw doomsday’: Kabul airport survivor details horrors of witnessing explosion

The twin blasts outside the Kabul airport, that have left at least 95 dead, was a sight out of a doomsday scenario for one individual who survived the traumatic incident.The person, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal by the Taliban who have wrested control of Afghanistan, said he was in a queue near the airport’s Abbey Gate for nearly 10 hours, when an explosion went off at 5pm on Thursday.“It was as if someone pulled the ground from under my feet; for a moment I thought my eardrums were blasted and I lost my sense...
Middle East

Qatar’s foreign minister says working with Turkey to reopen Kabul airport

DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations in Kabul airport. Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a joint press conference with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic...
World
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
Advocacy

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar is working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan, a Qatari foreign ministry official said on Friday. Qatar was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani said in a statement.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Military

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Military
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
Military

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
World
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
World

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Foreign Policy

Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday, per an Afghan media outlet. “We have communication channels with...
Military
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.

