Ravens Report Card Vs. Washington

The Ravens beat Washington 37-3 to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game.

Here's their report card:

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason and was 3-of-4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 285 passing yards and touchdown passes to Eric Tomlinson, Binjimen Victor, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.

Grade: A

Running Backs: The knee injury to J.K. Dobbins put a damper on the night. If Dobbins is out, Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary could earn more reps. Williams had 42 yards on 4 carries with a touchdown. McCrary had 68 yards on 22 carries. Gus Edwards had two carries for 15 yards. Overall, the Ravens ran for 183 yards.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers: Binjimen Victor had a breakout out game with five receptions for 85 yards with a touchdown. James Proche also had four catches for 52 yards with a score. Tylan Wallace and Eric Tomlinson also caught touchdown passes. There were few drops.

Grade: A

Offensive Line: The starting offensive line of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva played and allowed two sacks. The run-blocking was solid. This group needs more time together.

Grade: C+

Defense

Defensive Line: Overall, the defensive line got solid penetration. Washington ran for just 45 yards on 15 carries. Justin Ellis had three tackles.

Grade: A

Linebackers: The Ravens did not manage a sack. Outside linebacker Chris Smith continues to flash and led the team with five tackles. Patrick Queen was solid in coverage again and made plays all over the field. Jaylon Ferguson also played well with three tackles.

Grade B

Secondary: Cornerback Nigel Warrior and Chris Westry continued to make an argument for a spot on the final 53 roster. Rookie Brandon Stephens also played well. A pair of Washington quarterbacks combined to go 15 of 32 for 128 yards.

Grade: A

Special Teams: Ravens backup kicker Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left. Baltimore is perhaps looking for a trade partner for Verity, who late made a 25-yarder. Coverage was solid on limited opportunities. James Proche returned two punts for 26 yards.