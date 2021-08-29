New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (29th August to 5th September)
What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's felt like we've been on the cusp of a big release week for eons now, but things are still heating up. This week sees former Xbox exclusive The Medium launch on PS5, alongside a bunch of other smaller titles, like old-school GTA clone Rustler. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.www.pushsquare.com
