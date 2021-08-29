New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (29th August to 5th September)

Breaking Walls has confirmed the release date for its survival game AWAY: The Survival Series. That release date is September 28th and the game will be available on PS5, PS4, and PC. In AWAY: The Survival Series players take on the role of varieties of animals including sugar gliders, frogs, crabs, praying mantis, and spiders. Each of the animals will have their own traits that can help with getting past obstacles. It seems the sugar glider will be the main character, but you will be able to jump into the other characters to assist. You can view the brand new release date trailer below, which shows a glimpse of the danger awaiting.