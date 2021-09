Click here to read the full article. PARIS — SMCP, the group behind accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, reported a profit of 600,000 euros, which was up 89 million euros in the first half of 2021 versus the same prior-year period. “We delivered a solid performance in H1 2021 in all regions, particularly in APAC and in the U.S., where our sales exceeded or were back to their pre-pandemic levels,” said Daniel Lalonde, the outgoing chief of SMCP, in a statement released Friday morning.More from WWDSandro RTW Spring 2021Maje RTW Fall 2020Sandro Men's Fall 2020 As previously...