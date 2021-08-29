Salvador Perez aims to lead Royals to sweep of Mariners

Five home runs! Salvador Perez celebrated the Kansas City Royals’ second day game on a weekday this week with a pair of home runs as the Royals cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Not to be outdone, he was joined by Andrew Benintendi, Cam Gallagher, and Emmanuel Rivera in the dong fest that gave the Royals that ‘W.’ Before we get to the home runs, we should focus on Brad Keller’s excellent outing, too. In his previous seven outings, Keller posted a 3.61 ERA in 42.1 innings. He continued his recent trend of excellence against the Cubs, posting eight strikeouts against one walk while only allowing two runs—one earned—in six strong innings. Patrick Wisdom tagged Keller in the second for a solo home run, but otherwise Keller didn’t allow a whole lot of hard contact. But let’s be honest: you’re here for the dingers. The Royals hit all these guys even after being down two runs, and once they popped, the fun didn’t stop. Perez’s two home runs were his 31st and 32nd on the year, and.