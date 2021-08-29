Cancel
MLB

Salvador Perez aims to lead Royals to sweep of Mariners

 5 days ago

When Salvador Perez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning on Saturday, it wasn’t just long-suffering Seattle Mariners fans who thought it was a foregone conclusion he’d set a major-league record with a third grand slam in as many days. “I’m surprised he didn’t hit...

