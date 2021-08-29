Jerry Sonnenberg: Brian Allmer leaves a legacy

Editor’s Notes: Brian Allmer, agriculture advocate and the owner of the BARN, Brian Allmer Radio Network, which provides 24-hour coverage of agriculture in Colorado, died Aug. 25, in Greeley at age 55. In the days since, state and local leaders as well as agriculture officials from across the region have offered memories and tributes to Allmer. State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Sterling native and longtime friend of Allmer whose Senate District 1 encompasses most of agriculture-heavy northeast Colorado including parts of Weld County, offered the following thoughts: