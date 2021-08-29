Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. Amite River At Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Amite River Near Darlington affecting St. Helena Parish. Amite River Near Magnolia affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. .All river forecasts a based on current rainfall and take into account the next 48 hours of expected rainfall from Hurricane Ida. These forecasts may change based on the actual about of rain that falls. Please closely monitor the forecast for updates. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia, Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * From Monday evening until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Backwater flooding along Bayou Manchac and Bayou Fountain will flood Highland Road and Burbank Drive in places. Many homes will be threatened along the bayous from their Amite River outlets upstream to the LSU campus. Kendalwood Road and adjacent property will be inundated. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will remain impassable.