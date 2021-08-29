Rhode Island arts council now accepting grant applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts has opened the application process for the State Cultural Facilities Grant Program, officials said.

The matching grant program promotes careful planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance centers, historic sites, museums and cultural art centers.

About $2.5 million in total is available this year. Applications are due on Oct. 1 and applicants will be notified of grant decisions by Dec. 31.

To assist in the application process, the arts council has scheduled a virtual workshop for Sept. 13 that will focus on best practices and help with budget planning. The workshop is particularly helpful for first-time applicants, council officials said.