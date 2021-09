STATE WIDE–You can expect to see the coronavirus numbers come down some. But, it will likely be slow, says the state Dept. of Health. And the hospitals are still in a jam. “With patients still waiting on ICU beds, our ICU capacity is still effectively zero in the state,” said Jim Craig, with the Dept. of Health. Thirteen beds were available across the state Wednesday, with 93 people waiting. Twenty-six of those were COVID patients.