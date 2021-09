As the pandemic recedes, the damage wrought by Britain’s departure from the EU is becoming ever clearer – or so many Remainers believe. Shortages of everything from milkshakes to medical equipment are blamed on a lack of lorry drivers, which the Road Haulage Association attributes partly to Brexit.Some Brexiteers agree with them, arguing that labour shortages will lead to higher wages for British workers, and that this was part of the point of leaving the EU in the first place.But many economists disagree, saying the disruption to the labour market is almost entirely caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted...