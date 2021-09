Joanne and Dean Christodoulou just moved into the house they had spent 30 years looking for: a nearly-150-year old purple Victorian on Mantua Avenue in Wenonah. Two months later, they’re picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through the town on Wednesday night, leaving dozens of homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Weather officials have so far confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in the region Wednesday. The tornado that caused heavy damage in Mullica Hill also swept through Mantua Township and Wenonah before lifting up near Deptford, according to the National Weather Service.