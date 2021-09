MALIBU, CA – A father who was eating lunch with his family in Malibu was attacked by two homeless men, one wielding a machete. On August 29, 2021, Lost Hills Station deputies responded to Dan Blocker Beach in the City of Malibu regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call. When deputies arrived they discovered a victim suffering from lacerations to his upper torso. The victim was with four of his family members, when they were approached by two suspects (both transients).