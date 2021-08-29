Cancel
Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor’s Home Run, Will Smith’s Clutch Hit Vs. Rockies

By Dodger Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to take advantage of early opportunities but a home run by Chris Taylor and more late-game heroics from Will Smith propelled them to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the first inning, and managed just one run...

