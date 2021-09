Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will be grilled by MPs over his handling of the situation in Afghanistan, after Labour called it “the biggest failure of foreign policy in a generation”.The Tory frontbencher will appear before the crossbench foreign affairs select committee for an hour from 2pm on Wednesday.The government has been strongly criticised for not anticipating the Taliban’s swift takeover after US and Nato troops started to withdraw from Afghanistan earlier this summer. As recently as July, Boris Johnson told MPs that the hardline Islamist group had “no military path to victory”.One critic of the government’s response is General Lord...