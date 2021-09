The Karl Dorrell era has many overt references to “recapturing former glory”. Dorrell was a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes win the latter half of the 1990s, and much was made of the fact that he “knows how to win” in Boulder. Rick George purposely looked for connections to the program when it was at its best. Chris Wilson, the defensive line coach and now the defensive coordinator, is another one of those connections. Wilson was the defensive line coach during the Gary Barnett era. In case you have forgotten, nearly 20 years later, those teams had DUDES up front.