To decide how to handle it tomorrow with our 3 year old. Our thoughts are when we are in close with a large crowd, we will mask her up, but we may move up to the upper bowl if there is an area with extra room and sit there so she doesn't have to stay masked the entire time. She will do it if we ask (she really is an obedient kid and did great on a 5 hour flight this year), but if we can get away from the crowd a little it would be even better.