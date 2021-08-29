This National Fried Chicken Chain Is Getting a Major Brand Refresh
Just in the past couple years, it seems like fast-food chicken chains have hatched in record numbers across the country (like this California brand that's about to go national). All this has spurred one classic fried chicken chain with 1,200 locations in 48 states—often found in truck stops and convenience stores—to recognize that after decades under the radar, it's time to make themselves better known.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0