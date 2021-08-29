Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This National Fried Chicken Chain Is Getting a Major Brand Refresh

By Krissy Gasbarre
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in the past couple years, it seems like fast-food chicken chains have hatched in record numbers across the country (like this California brand that's about to go national). All this has spurred one classic fried chicken chain with 1,200 locations in 48 states—often found in truck stops and convenience stores—to recognize that after decades under the radar, it's time to make themselves better known.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Chickens#Restaurants#Food Drink#Love S Travel Stops#Travel Channel Tv#Qsr#Restaurant News#The Chester S Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing More Locations This Month

Since opening its first store in 1936, grocery chain Giant Eagle has become an integral part of the fabric of countless communities throughout the United States. Now operating over 400 stores in the U.S., the grocery chain's generous rewards program, high-quality store brands, and gas discounts for customers have made it a beloved destination for shoppers.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Open Since 1979, You Can Still Order A Traditional Meat & Three At The Beautiful Restaurant In Georgia

Much to our chagrin, there aren’t too many restaurants in Georgia that still boast a bountiful meat & three menu option. However, just because there aren’t many, doesn’t mean there aren’t any. On the outskirts of Atlanta, you’ll find the timeless hotspot known as The Beautiful Restaurant. This Southern-eats spot offers a traditional meat & three, plus a cafeteria-style meal that will fill you up in no time.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Popular Root Beer Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Plainly put, root beer is one of those beverages that you either love or abhor. For those individuals who love it, root beer tastes like nothing less than distilled happiness and stirs sweet memories of carefree moments from childhood. While some people think it tastes weird, it seems that most people enjoy root beer, especially in the United States.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
Restaurantsgeekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Popeyes Fans Think This Popular Meal Deal May Be Gone Forever

What seems like a minor inconvenience might turn into a huge disappointment for dedicated Popeyes fans. Imagine you log into the Popeyes app with a craving for their perfectly crispy chicken tenders, expecting to order the 2 Can Dine meal deal that comes with six of the savory tenders, two sides of your choice, and two biscuits. You scroll through the app, unable to find your favorite meal. Unfortunately, this situation appears to be a reality and the chain has yet to make an official statement about it (via Eat This, Not That!).
Food SafetyPosted by
107 JAMZ

New Waiver Approves ‘Hot Foods’ Purchase With SNAP/P-EBT Card

Starting today (August 31) Louisiana residents benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to purchase 'hot or prepared foods,' now through September 28. There is no word as to whether this benefit will be extended, but the new waiver was made possible through the combined efforts of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).
Posted by
Mashed

Friendly's Is Teaming Up With This Unexpected Chain To Open Co-Branded Stores

If you are fortunate enough to have collected some fond memories from dining at the fast-food chain Friendly's, chances are those memories were made on the East Coast and involve some incredible ice cream dish like a Reese's Pieces Sundae or a Fantastic Float made with Barq's Root Beer and your favorite scoop (via Friendly's website). If you don't have any of those sweet recollections, we're not sure what you're waiting for, but if it has anything to do with a healthy lifestyle, you might be in luck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy