Rammstein Frontman Til Lindemann Arrested in Russia

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian police arrested Rammstein singer Till Lindemann yesterday, August 28, removing him from his hotel room and bringing him down to a police station for questioning. Summa Inferno reports that Lindemann was scheduled to perform with his solo band at the Maklarin For Homeland festival in the Tver region on Sunday, August 29, and it is believed — but not confirmed — that Lindemann’s detention was related to Covid-19 restrictions surrounding mass gatherings in Russia. Festivals like Maklarin for Homeland are banned in the country at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 52

#Metlife Stadium#Gillette Stadium#Turin#Russian#Dw#Nft#D Sseldorf Merkur#Aarhus Ceres Park#Qc#Lincoln Financial Field
