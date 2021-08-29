Rammstein Frontman Til Lindemann Arrested in Russia

Several years back at an Ulcerate show in Brooklyn, a very brave hero exacted revenge upon a drunk crowd-killer by body-slamming him into the ground, eliciting cheers from everyone else in the packed audience. Except the last laugh was ultimately on the rest of us: the wounded warrior, dazed and possibly concussed from the incident, got up, stood at the side of the pit with his hands on his knees… and blew chunks right into the middle of the floor. It was a small venue, and we all had to put up with that disgusting mess and stench for the duration of the show. But at least I got this story out of it!