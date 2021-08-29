How to make AI more ethical

I could not stop myself from writing this article and sharing my opinion with you. I was watching Andrew Ng’s interview with Fortune magazine where he emphasized not buying the hype of big data. He mentioned not buying the hype of big data while he was one of the main figures pushing the hype of big data in the past years. For example, during an interview with Stanford Business in 2017, Andrew said that “For AI to be meaningful, companies need to feed their algorithms vast amounts of data, which isn’t always readily available.” So, it was interesting for me to find that he changed his mind on this matter.