Views From The Turnbuckle: By Blaming NXT, WWE Ignores The Real Problem

For a company that is often criticized for failing to think about the long-term, WWE's prospective plans to completely revamp NXT is a pretty proactive move. Clearly, Vince McMahon is unhappy with the current program taking place in Orlando and aims to rebuild NXT in a way that will create new superstars for the future.