Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 29

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ida was inching closer to landfall Sunday morning, and will bring the potential of a few rain bands in the western viewing area along with an isolated threat of tornadoes. Additional shower and thunderstorm development is still likely in the afternoon and early evening with daytime heating being a main driver. The odds of rain, overall, for Sunday is at 60% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A high threat of rip currents and high surf will be in place in along the Franklin County coastline.

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy