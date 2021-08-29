Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ida was inching closer to landfall Sunday morning, and will bring the potential of a few rain bands in the western viewing area along with an isolated threat of tornadoes. Additional shower and thunderstorm development is still likely in the afternoon and early evening with daytime heating being a main driver. The odds of rain, overall, for Sunday is at 60% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A high threat of rip currents and high surf will be in place in along the Franklin County coastline.