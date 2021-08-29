Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Predicting the 2021 Football Season: Miami Hurricanes

By CB969
Roll 'Bama Roll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you see the light at the end of the tunnel? In less than a week, the Crimson Tide kicks off the 2021 season as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Miami Hurricanes in a rematch of the 1993 Sugar Bowl. Coach: Manny Diaz (14-10 in two seasons;...

www.rollbamaroll.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#Ct#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#Acc#Oklahoma State#Uab#Unc#Acl#Bills#Texans#Edge Quincy Roche#Steelers#Wr#Dt Nesta Jade Silvera#Uga#Georgia Tech W Sat#Virginia Tech W#Hokies#Alabama Schedule Previews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Alabama Statechatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King tells Stephen A. Smith confident versus Alabama

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. Quarterback D’Eriq King is confident that when the Miami Hurricanes take the field against Alabama on September 4 the game will be competitive. In an appearance on Stephen A’s World this week with eponymous host Stephen A. Smith on ESPN this week, King said he is excited about opening the season against Alabama.

Comments / 0

Community Policy