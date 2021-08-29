Jenna Radomski, of Jenna Bee Basics: “Move your body in a way that you enjoy”

How I managed to wake up early and start my day effectively, although I’m not an early mornings fan!. I bet you’ve heard the endless advises that encourage individuals who aspire to be highly productive and more efficient, to beat the sun and wake up early. Further more, I once read that if you meditate daily upon sunrise and sunset, you’ll become enlightened. So, I committed to that practice for more than two years. I would wake up before sunrise and enjoy gazing upon the horizon and the rising sun. To tell you the truth, apart from the amazing sunrise views and the peaceful mornings’ breeze, I never really liked waking up early. I never felt energized, even if I slept enough hours. I tried my best to make it a productive time but honestly it always took me hours after opening my eyes to feel really awake and become a functional person. So, when I left the house with the sunrise view, I got distracted and that habit was also forgotten!