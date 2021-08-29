Snake Bytes 8/29: Shutout

Turn the page to the final full calendar month of the 2021 season. September for the Arizona Diamondbacks is going to be about evaluating for the future. Which prospects will earn a majority of playing time at the MLB level next year? Is it time to move on from some of the veterans? What will the pitching staff look like? Part of that evaluation today came in the form of Luke Weaver’s first appearance coming off the injured list since May 16th. There have been doubts as to whether he will be able to remain in the starting rotation or convert to a reliever, but at least for today there we no such qualms. He was dominant over six innings putting up one of the best outings of his 2021 season.