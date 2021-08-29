Snake Bytes 8/29: Shutout
[D’backs.com] Mejía goes 6, but bats get blanked by Phils - Humberto Mejía had an up-and-down outing in his second start for the D-backs — but he would have had to be nearly perfect to give his club a chance on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. Unfortunately for Arizona, Mejía was not that and the offense managed just four hits behind him in a 7-0 loss to the Phillies. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up a lot of hard contact, including back-to-back homers in the third inning, though he ultimately battled his way through six innings. Mejía allowed four runs off eight hits while striking out three and walking one.www.azsnakepit.com
