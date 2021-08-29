Hamlin Library’s summer reading program a great success
The Hamlin Public Library’s summer reading program was a great success made possible by community partnerships. Local businesses donated prizes, community organizations shared their time and talents through programs, and library volunteers helped with crafts, activities, and special projects. Special thanks to Brightly Farms, The Farmer’s Table, The Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park, Georgie’s Tool & Dye, Hamlin Pizza Shack, Hamlin Recreation, Krony’s Pizza, Mark’s Pizzeria, McDonald’s, Partyka Farms, S&S Fitness, Shear Emotion, Showdown Ranch, Taco Bell, Twigs Nursery, Top Notch Car Wash, Brockport Walmart, Genesee Country Village & Museum, Rochester Museum and Science Center, Seneca Park Zoo, Monroe County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit and K9 Unit, Ed Evans, Lara Schuler, Tracy Korzenieski, Kristen Bott-Nordstrom, and volunteers Alaina, Elizabeth, Grace, Joe, Jonas, Nicky, and Sheila.westsidenewsny.com
