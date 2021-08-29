CBP officers seize counterfeit designer watches worth over $2 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry seized designer watches worth more than $2 million due to trademark infringement. In July, CBP officers inspected a shipment invoiced as “Used Quartz Wristwatches.” After a thorough examination of the merchandise, the watches were determined to be counterfeit. On August 15, the watches were seized for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) violations. These items had a total manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) value of approximately $2.8 million.